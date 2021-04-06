Advertisement

Poco X3 Pro goes on sale in India for the first time in India today

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 06, 2021 10:43 am

Poco X3 Pro is offered in Graphite Black, Steel Blue and Golden Bronze colour options.

Poco X3 Pro, the company’s latest mid-range smartphone was recently in India. Now the phone will go on its first sale today.

Poco X3 Pro will be available for sale via Flipkart at 12 P.M. It is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It is offered in Graphite Black, Steel Blue and Golden Bronze colour options.

 

Launch offer includes Rs 1000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit cards and EMI

 

Poco X3 Pro Specifications

 

Poco X3 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, up to 450 nits brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla 6 protection. It is powered by the new Snapdragon 860 SoC based on a 7nm process paired with Adreno 640 GPU.

 

The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The phone packs a 5160mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual speakers and Hi-Res audio.

 

In terms of cameras, the phone comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 119-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

 

