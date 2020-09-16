Advertisement

Poco X3 confirmed to launch in India on September 22

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 16, 2020 5:54 pm

Poco X3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC.
Poco X3 has now been confirmed to launch in India on September 22. The confirmation comes via a Flipkart listing as well as a Twitter post by the company which revealed that the Poco X3 will be launched in the country on September 22 at 12pm (noon).

 

The 10-second teaser video shared by Poco India shows the front and back of the phone, with a hole-punch design for the selfie camera and quad rear camera setup. The Flipkart listing confirms the availability of Poco X3 on the e-commerce website. The listing also confirms that Poco X3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC.

As per a recent leak, Poco X3 price in India might be either Rs 18,999 or Rs 19,999. The Indian variant of the device might pack a bigger battery as compared to the global version. to recall, the POCO X3 NFC for the global market has a 5,160mAh battery.

 

During its official global launch, the company introduced two models - 6GB RAM with 64GB storage version and the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version priced at €199 (Rs. 14,620 approx.) and €249 (Rs. 18,290 approx.) respectively. However, as per an earlier leak, Poco X3 India model will launch in an 8GB variant as well.

Poco X3 NFC comes with a 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) AMOLED display that will support Full HD+ resolution, 395ppi pixel density, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is the world’s first smartphone to come with Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 732G processor with Adreno 618 GPU. The device houses a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone has a fingerprint scanner on the side of the device. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12.0.1 running on top of it.

The phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with f/1.89 aperture, 13-megapixel 119° ultra-wide sensor with 1.12μm, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor with 1.75μm, f/2.4 aperture. It features a 20-megapixel camera for selfies with f/2.2 aperture.

 

 

