Poco X3 NFC announced with Snapdragon 732G, 64MP quad rear cameras, 5160mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 07, 2020 6:43 pm

Poco X3 NFC is the world’s first smartphone to come with Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 732G processor.
Poco has today launched Poco X3 NFC smartphone at a global launch event. Poco X3 NFC is priced at €199 (Rs. 14,620 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage version and the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs €249 (Rs. 18,290 approx.). It comes in Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue colours.

POCO X3 NFC specifications


Poco X3 NFC comes with a 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) AMOLED display that will support Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is the world’s first smartphone to come with Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 732G processor with Adreno 618 GPU.

The phone comes with up 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage which is expandable up to 256GB. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12.0.1 running on top of it and it packs a 5160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support that can charge up to 62% in 30 minutes and up to 100% in 65 minutes.

In terms of cameras, the phone comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with f/1.89 aperture, 13-megapixel 119° ultra-wide sensor with 1.12μm, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor with 1.75μm, f/2.4 aperture. It features a 20-megapixel camera for selfies with f/2.2 aperture.

It also comes equipped with NFC for contactless payment. The phone has a fingerprint scanner on the side of the device that doubles up as a power button. It has an infrared sensor as well. The phone is also IP53 certified for splash resistance.

The Poco X3 NFC has LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus that includes a copper heat pipe and a graphite sheet to reduce the temperature by up to 6° C. Connectivity options include IR blaster, NFC, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

