Poco X3 teased to launch in India soon, price may be around Rs 20,000

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 08, 2020 10:46 am

Poco X3 NFC comes in Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue colours.
Poco X3 NFC was launched globally yesterday at an event in Europe. Now the smartphone has been teased to launch in India soon.

Soon after the launch event, Poco India General Manager, C Manmohan took it to Twitter to ask POCO India fans if they want the company to launch it in India. In his tweet, he also hinted that the phone may be priced around Rs 20,000 in India.

As per the details shared by Manmohan in the tweet, the smartphone would cost Rs 20,000 + taxes in India. This confirms that the phone will be launched soon in India. However, his tweet does not reveal any official launch date of Poco X3 in India.

 

Poco X3 NFC is priced at €199 (Rs. 14,620 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage version and the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs €249 (Rs. 18,290 approx.). It comes in Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue colours.

POCO X3 NFC specifications


Poco X3 NFC comes with a 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) AMOLED display that will support Full HD+ resolution, 395ppi pixel density, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is the world’s first smartphone to come with Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 732G processor with Adreno 618 GPU.

The phone comes with up 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage which is expandable up to 256GB. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12.0.1 running on top of it. It houses a 5,160mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging.

is equipped with a quad-camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with f/1.89 aperture, 13-megapixel 119° ultra-wide sensor with 1.12μm, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor with 1.75μm, f/2.4 aperture. It features a 20-megapixel camera for selfies with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone has a fingerprint scanner on the side of the device that doubles up as a power button. It has an infrared sensor as well. The phone is also IP53 certified for splash resistance.
Connectivity options include IR blaster, NFC, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Tags: Poco Poco X3 NFC

