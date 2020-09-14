Poco X3 tipped to launch in India on September 22

Poco X3 India model will launch in an 8GB variant

Poco Global launched the Poco X3 NFC recently at an event in Europe. Soon after the European launch, Poco India General Manager, C Manmohan took it to Twitter to ask POCO India fans if they want the company to launch it in India. Now the Poco X3 will reportedly launch in India on September 22.



As per a leak, Poco X3 will break cover on September 22 in India. The leak has also tipped the pricing of the device as per which the Poco x3 price in India might be either Rs 18,999 or Rs 19,999.



Further, the leak reveals that the Indian variant of the device might pack a bigger battery as compared to the global version. to recall, the POCO X3 NFC for the global market has a 5,160mAh battery.



During its official global launch, the company introduced two models - 6GB RAM with 64GB storage version and the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version priced at €199 (Rs. 14,620 approx.) and €249 (Rs. 18,290 approx.) respectively. However, as per an earlier leak, Poco X3 India model will launch in an 8GB variant as well.



Poco X3 NFC comes with a 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) AMOLED display that will support Full HD+ resolution, 395ppi pixel density, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is the world’s first smartphone to come with Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 732G processor with Adreno 618 GPU.



The phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with f/1.89 aperture, 13-megapixel 119° ultra-wide sensor with 1.12μm, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor with 1.75μm, f/2.4 aperture. It features a 20-megapixel camera for selfies with f/2.2 aperture.

The device houses a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone has a fingerprint scanner on the side of the device. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12.0.1 running on top of it.

