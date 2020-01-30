Poco X2 to feature 27W fast charging support, price tipped

The company has revealed some more details about the phone. Furthermore, a new report has emerged online that reveals the pricing of the Poco X2 smartphone.

Poco is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the Poco X2, in India on February 4. Now, just ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed some more details about the phone. Furthermore, a new report has emerged online that reveals the pricing of the Poco X2 smartphone.

To start with teaser first, Flipkart has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will come loaded with 27W fast charging support. The company previously confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 120Hz refresh rate. The brand has also teased that the smartphone will be backed by Sony IMX686 sensor, which comes with 64-megapixel resolution. The phone is also said to be powered by a Qualcomm processor along with some sort of liquid cooling feature and it will also feature fast charging support.

Moving on, a report by Hindustan Times reveals that the Poco X2 will come loaded with a 6.67-inch 120Hz ‘RealityFlow’ display. The report further highlights that the smartphone will come with a price tag of Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. It also reveals that the phone will come with 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. That said, the specifications and design are quite similar to the Redmi K30 smartphone, which was recently launched in China.

The Redmi K30 is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. The front is loaded with a dual-selfie camera with a combination of 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.