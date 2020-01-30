  • 13:45 Jan 30, 2020

Advertisement

Poco X2 to feature 27W fast charging support, price tipped

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 30, 2020 11:41 am

Latest News

The company has revealed some more details about the phone. Furthermore, a new report has emerged online that reveals the pricing of the Poco X2 smartphone.
Advertisement

Poco is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the Poco X2, in India on February 4. Now, just ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed some more details about the phone. Furthermore, a new report has emerged online that reveals the pricing of the Poco X2 smartphone. 

 

To start with teaser first, Flipkart has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will come loaded with 27W fast charging support. The company previously confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 120Hz refresh rate. The brand has also teased that the smartphone will be backed by Sony IMX686 sensor, which comes with 64-megapixel resolution. The phone is also said to be powered by a Qualcomm processor along with some sort of liquid cooling feature and it will also feature fast charging support.

 

Moving on, a report by Hindustan Times reveals that the Poco X2 will come loaded with a 6.67-inch 120Hz ‘RealityFlow’ display. The report further highlights that the smartphone will come with a price tag of Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. It also reveals that the phone will come with 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. That said, the specifications and design are quite similar to the Redmi K30 smartphone, which was recently launched in China. 

 

Advertisement

The Redmi K30 is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. The front is loaded with a dual-selfie camera with a combination of 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Poco F1 gets Android 10-based MIUI 11 beta stable update

Poco X2 confirmed to launch on February 4 in India

Poco X2 confirmed to feature 120Hz refresh rate

Latest News from Poco

You might like this

Tags: Poco Poco X2

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Moto Z5 spotted with 5,000mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro leaked specs show 16GB RAM, 66W fast charging support also tipped

Motorola smartphone with stylus to be named as Moto G Stylus, Geekbench listing reveals specs

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies