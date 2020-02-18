  • 12:18 Feb 18, 2020

Advertisement

Poco X2 second sale to be held today at 12PM

By: The Mobile Indian network, Last updated : February 18, 2020 10:44 am

Latest News

Poco X2 comes in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colours.
Advertisement

Poco X2 which was launched in India recently is all set to go on sale for the second time today. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart starting from 12:00 PM today. To recall, the first sale was held last week.

 

Poco X2 is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colours.

Advertisement

 

There is Rs 1,000 instant discount for customers choosing an ICICI Bank card or EMI transactions to purchase Poco X2.

 

Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it will come with a dual-selfie camera a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

 

The Poco X2 is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor along with LiquidCool technology for better heat management. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with Hi-Res audio support. The phone runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 running on top of it. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM.

Poco X2 with 6.7-inch Full HD+ 120Hz Reality Flow display launched in India, price starts at Rs 15,999

Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Which one has the ‘X’ factor?

Why Poco X2 launch event was all about Realme X2?

Poco X2 to go on sale today via Flipkart for the first time

Poco X2 receives first update, brings camera improvements, bug fixes and more

Latest News from Poco

You might like this

Tags: Poco X2

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A31 might feature 5,000mAh battery

Oppo Find X2 Pro expected to launch alongside Find X2 next month

LG K61, LG K51S and K41S with a 6.5-inch display, 4000mAh battery announced

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies