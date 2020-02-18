Poco X2 second sale to be held today at 12PM

Poco X2 comes in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colours.

Poco X2 which was launched in India recently is all set to go on sale for the second time today. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart starting from 12:00 PM today. To recall, the first sale was held last week.

Poco X2 is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colours.

There is Rs 1,000 instant discount for customers choosing an ICICI Bank card or EMI transactions to purchase Poco X2.

Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it will come with a dual-selfie camera a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Poco X2 is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor along with LiquidCool technology for better heat management. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with Hi-Res audio support. The phone runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 running on top of it. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM.