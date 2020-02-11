  • 10:48 Feb 11, 2020

Advertisement

Poco X2 to go on sale today via Flipkart for the first time

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 11, 2020 10:27 am

Latest News

Poco X2 comes in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colours.
Advertisement

Poco X2 was launched in India recently in India. The phone will go on sale for the first time in India at 12 pm (noon) via Flipkart.

 

Poco X2 is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colours.

Advertisement

 

Launch offers on the Poco X2 include Rs 1,000 instant discount for customers choosing an ICICI Bank card or EMI transactions.

 

Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor along with LiquidCool technology for better heat management. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with Hi-Res audio support. 

 

The smartphone will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it will come with a dual-selfie camera a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

 

In terms of battery, the Poco X2 is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 running on top of it. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM.

Poco X2 with 6.7-inch Full HD+ 120Hz Reality Flow display launched in India, price starts at Rs 15,999

Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Which one has the ‘X’ factor?

Why Poco X2 launch event was all about Realme X2?

Latest News from Poco

You might like this

Tags: Poco Poco X2

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Oppo Reno 3 Pro confirmed to launch in India soon, 5G products in pipeline

LG V60 ThinQ render reveals quad-camera setup, 4 microphones and 5000mAh battery

Honor 9X Lite promo render reveals 48MP dual camera setup

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies