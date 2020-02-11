Poco X2 to go on sale today via Flipkart for the first time

Poco X2 comes in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colours.

Poco X2 was launched in India recently in India. The phone will go on sale for the first time in India at 12 pm (noon) via Flipkart.

Poco X2 is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colours.

Launch offers on the Poco X2 include Rs 1,000 instant discount for customers choosing an ICICI Bank card or EMI transactions.

Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor along with LiquidCool technology for better heat management. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with Hi-Res audio support.

The smartphone will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it will come with a dual-selfie camera a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

In terms of battery, the Poco X2 is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 running on top of it. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM.