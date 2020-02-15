Poco X2 receives first software update brings camera improvements, bug fixes and more

The Poco X2 was launched with Android 10-based MIUI 11 with pre-installed software version 11.0.3.0.QGHINXM.

Poco X2 was launched in India recently. Now the phone has received its first software update with camera improvements and a couple of system improvements. The update also brings January security patch.



The new firmware comes with the 11.0.4.0.QGHINXM build number and provides optimization to the image processing. The Poco X2 was launched with Android 10-based MIUI 11 with pre-installed software version 11.0.3.0.QGHINXM.



The update also fixes the issue that led the camera app to crash when using the Pro mode. In addition, there are also new device categories in the Mi Link support settings.



The update has started rolling and will be available as an OTA update over the coming days. The update was first spotted and reported by TheMrPc website.



Poco X2 is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colours.





Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it will come with a dual-selfie camera a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Poco X2 has a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.