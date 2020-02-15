  • 11:30 Feb 15, 2020

Advertisement

Poco X2 receives first software update brings camera improvements, bug fixes and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 15, 2020 11:25 am

Latest News

The Poco X2 was launched with Android 10-based MIUI 11 with pre-installed software version 11.0.3.0.QGHINXM.

Poco X2 was launched in India recently. Now the phone has received its first software update with camera improvements and a couple of system improvements. The update also brings January security patch.

The new firmware comes with the 11.0.4.0.QGHINXM build number and provides optimization to the image processing. The Poco X2 was launched with Android 10-based MIUI 11 with pre-installed software version 11.0.3.0.QGHINXM.

The update also fixes the issue that led the camera app to crash when using the Pro mode. In addition, there are also new device categories in the Mi Link support settings.

The update has started rolling and will be available as an OTA update over the coming days. The update was first spotted and reported by TheMrPc website.

Poco X2 is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colours.


Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it will come with a dual-selfie camera a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Poco X2 has a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

Poco X2 with 6.7-inch Full HD+ 120Hz Reality Flow display launched in India, price starts at Rs 15,999

Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Which one has the ‘X’ factor?

Why Poco X2 launch event was all about Realme X2?

Poco X2 to go on sale today via Flipkart for the first time

Latest News from Poco

Tags: Poco Poco X2

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-bookings start today in India, price announced too

Realme X50 Pro confirmed to feature 90Hz Super AMOLED display

Huawei gets another 45 days extension

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies