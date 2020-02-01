Poco X2 is a rebranded Redmi K30, teaser confirms

Poco X2 will be available on Flipkart for purchase.

Poco is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the Poco X2, in India on February 4. Now ahead of the launch, the company has posted a teaser video, which pretty much confirms that the Poco is a rebranded Redmi K30.

The teaser video on its official Twitter handle is a 7-second video which the Redmi K30 in the purple colour. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which doubles as the power button and a vertical camera setup at the rear panel All of these features seemingly confirm that the upcoming phone is indeed a rebranded Redmi K30.

A recent Geekbench listing has revealed that the Poco X2 will be available in both 6GB and 8GB models and it will be driven by the Snapdragon 730G processor. If the smartphone is indeed a version of the Redmi K30 4G, then Poco X2 will ship with a Snapdragon 730G SoC. Poco X2 will be available on Flipkart for purchase.

It was recently confirmed that Poco X2 smartphone will come loaded with 27W fast charging support. It will come with a 120Hz refresh rate as well. It will reportedly come loaded with a 6.67-inch 120Hz ‘RealityFlow’ display. For the pricing, the smartphone is said to come with a price tag of Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage.

For the camera, Poco X2 will have a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there will be a dual-selfie camera with a combination of 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.