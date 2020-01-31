  • 13:31 Jan 31, 2020

Poco X2 to come in 6GB and 8GB storage variants

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 31, 2020 11:44 am

Poco X2 smartphone will come loaded with 27W fast charging support.
Poco is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the Poco X2, in India on February 4. Now, just ahead of the official launch, the smartphone has been spotted on GeekBench website revealing its key information.

 

As per the GeekBench listing, Poco X2 will be available in both 6GB and 8GB models. Besides, the Geekbench listing also reveals that the device will be driven by the Snapdragon 730G processor.

The 6GB RAM variant of the Poco X2 also runs Android 10 and is fueled by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor. It scored 547 in the single-core test and 1,757 in the multi-core test. The 8GB variant of the device, on the other hand, has scored 549 in the single-core test and 1,771 in the multi-core test.

 

 

It was recently confirmed that Poco X2 smartphone will come loaded with 27W fast charging support. It will come with a 120Hz refresh rate as well. It will be backed by 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, which comes with 64-megapixel resolution.

 

Poco X2 will reportedly come loaded with a 6.67-inch 120Hz ‘RealityFlow’ display. For the pricing, the smartphone is said to come with a price tag of Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage.

 

According to reports, Poco X2 is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 smartphone, which was recently launched in China.  The Redmi K30 is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. The front is loaded with a dual-selfie camera with a combination of 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

