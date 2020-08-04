OnePlus Nord open sale data postponed to August 6 in India

OnePlus Nord will be available at 12 AM IST on 6th August via Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and OnePlus Authorized Stores.

OnePlus Nord was scheduled to go on open sale from August 4 on Amazon India. Now the sale has been delayed by the company and it will now begin on August 6.



OnePlus Nord will be available on Reliance Digital and MyJio Stores from August 7-12, followed by all authorized offline retail partners from August 12 onwards.



As per the forum post by OnePlus, Pre-bookings have now been closed and all pre-bookings will be fulfilled from August 4 onwards. The post further says that since pre-bookings were high in number, some units may be dispatched after August 4.





The OnePlus Nord comes with a price tag of Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and Rs 29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.



Only the 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM models will be available for sale. The 6GB RAM option is slated to go on sale sometime in September this year. All three variants will be available in two colours Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.



Open sale day offers include up to 6 months of no cost EMI on all major banks. In addition, consumers using an American Express card will also receive Rs 2,000 off on the purchase of OnePlus Nord. There is also benefits worth Rs 6,000 for Jio customers.



A total of 20 per cent off will be available on Nord accessory bundles. Additionally, you can also opt for the OnePlus Buyback Program with the Nord. You can also Trade in your old smartphone to get money off OnePlus Nord.







OnePlus Nord specifications





OnePlus Nord is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The phone doesn't support expansion via a microSD card.

OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10 with the company's custom OxygenOS running on top of it. The phone features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz screen sampling rate.

For the camera, the phone packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel depth shooter. For the front, there will be a dual-camera setup with a combination of 32-megapixel selfie along with 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degree field-of-view.



The OnePlus Nord packs 4,115mAh battery with Wrap Charge 30T 30W fast charging support. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it features WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NavIC, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.