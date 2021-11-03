Poco M4 Pro 5G renders leaked online ahead of launch

Poco M4 Pro 5G will be announced on November 9 at a global launch event. Now ahead of the launch, renders of the Poco M4 Pro 5G have leaked online revealing the design.

Poco M4 Pro 5G renders have been leaked by The Pixel. As per the images, the phone will sport a hole-punch display at the front. There will be thin bezels around the display.

Further, the leaked images show a rectangle-shaped dual-camera setup at the back and an LED flash inside the camera module. The primary camera module has a silver ring around it. In addition, there is Poco branding as well at the right corner of the camera module.

Recently, it was confirmed that Poco M4 Pro 5G will feature a 6nm SoC under the hood. However, exact details of the chipset are yet to be disclosed. Moreover, Poco M4 Pro 5G will support 33W fast charging.

The rumour mill has it that the Poco M4 Pro 5G will be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11 5G that was also recently unveiled. If that is to be considered true, the M4 Pro 5G will have the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC which is also based on a 6nm node. Along with that, the Redmi Note 11 also has 33W fast charging which further adds to the speculation.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Specifications

The M4 Pro 5G should sport a 6.6-inch full-HD LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. Further, it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and gets up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For optics, the phone will sport a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone will feature a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

It will have 33W fast charging and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options will include 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and more.