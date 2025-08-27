Spotify Messages Are The New Way To Chat on Spotify

Spotify Messages is the latest feature the music streaming platform has announced where users will now be able to share music and talk about it on Spotify itself. DMs on Spotify are the result of feedback from users which said that “they want a dedicated space within the App to share songs, podcasts, or audiobooks they’re excited about with friends and family, and an easy way to keep track of recommendations.”

Spotify Messages will start rolling out to Free and Premium users aged 16 years and older in select markets on mobile devices.

What Are Spotify Messages?

Messages are a fast and convenient way to share and chat about what you’re listening to with the people you care about, the company says. “Messages also open up new opportunities for artists, authors, and creators—more users can spread the word about an artist’s track or creator’s podcast with their friends and family, helping drive discovery,” according to a blog post shared by the platform.

Messages are one-on-one conversations where you can share Spotify content and react with text and emojis. Here’s how you can use it:

Share Spotify content and start a message in-app with people you’ve interacted with before through Spotify.

When listening to a song, podcast, or audiobook in the Now Playing View, tap the share icon, select a friend, and hit send.

Once you accept a message request, you’ll be able to react with emojis, send texts, and seamlessly share Spotify content back and forth. Access Messages by going to your profile photo in the top left corner.

Messages are for the conversations you’re already having about music, podcasts and audiobooks with your friends and family. It’s easy to start a chat in the app with people you know and have previously shared Spotify content with. You’ll also see suggested people to message based on things like whether you’ve previously shared Spotify content with them, joined Jams, Blends, or collaborative playlists together, or if you share a Family or Duo plan.

The company confirmed that users can continue to share music on other social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and more, and that Spotify Messages is meant to “complement these integrations, not replace them.”

Further, users will have the choice to accept or reject message requests from friends and family. Further, conversations are protected with industry-standard Encryption in transit and at rest. “This means your data is protected by encryption when it’s stored and when it’s on the move.” “In keeping with our platform best practices, Spotify will utilize proactive detection technology to scan messages for certain unlawful and harmful content, and our moderators will review reported content,” the company’s blog post read.