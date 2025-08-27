Asus Vivobook 14 2025, Vivobook S14 2025 Launched in India: Price, Availability, Specifications

Asus Vivobook 14 2025 and the Vivobook S14 2025 have been announced in India, powered by up to the latest AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processor and a 50 TOPS NPU. Here’s everything else to know about the new Vivobook laptops from Asus.

Asus Vivobook 14 2025, Vivobook S14 2025: Price, Availability

The price of the Asus Vivobook S14 2025 in India starts at Rs 75,990 for the 512GB storage version. The base variant of the Vivobook 14 2025 with the AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 processor will set you back Rs 65,990 while the highest end version with the Ryzen AI 7 350 processor will cost Rs 69,990.

Asus Vivobook 14 2025, Vivobook S14 2025: Specifications

The Vivobook S14 features a 14-inch OLED 16:10 display with an 86% screen-to-body ratio, up to FHD+ resolution, and 95% DCI-P3 color gamut support. Meanwhile, the Vivobook 14 has a 14-inch FHD+ display, TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue light and flicker-free use, 60Hz refresh rate, 45% NTSC color gamut, and 300-nits max brightness.

Powered by up to the latest AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processor, the Vivobook S14 & Vivobook 14 deliver up to 50 TOPS NPU for AI workloads. Features like ASUS IceCool Thermal Tech and Fan Profiles in the MyASUS App unlock sustained performance. There’s up to 32GB RAM and up to 1TB storage on the S14 while the Vivobook 14 has up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

There’s Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.4 (v5.3 in Vivobook 14) for wireless connectivity. Then there’s FHD IR camera with privacy shutter and Windows Hello support on the two laptops. For peripherals, you get 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports (data speed up to 5Gbps), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports with support for display / power delivery (data speed up to 5Gbps), 1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS (HDMI 1.4 in Vivobook 14), and 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack.

Both laptops come preloaded with AI-driven features like Windows Studio Effects, Live Captions, and ASUS’s own StoryCube app, offering smarter collaboration and creativity. As part of the Copilot+ PC lineup, users also get the latest AI features out-of-the-box, with more updates rolling in over time.

The Asus Vivobook 14 2025 has a 42 WHr with 65W fast-charging while the S14 has a 70 WHr with 65W fast charge and ASUS USB-C Easy Charge. You also get 2 built-in speakers with Smart Amplifier technology.