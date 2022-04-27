HomeNewsPoco M4 5G launching in India on April 29

Poco M4 5G launching in India on April 29

Poco M4 5G launch in India confirmed to take place on April 29. Here are expected price, specifications of the phone.

By Meenu Rana
Poco M4 5G

Highlights

  • Poco M4 5G launch date has been set
  • It will be available on Flipkart
  • It will come with dual rear cameras

Poco M4 5G will be launched in India on April 29. The company had earlier unveiled both 4G and 5G versions of the Poco M4 Pro in India.

Poco on its Twitter handle officially announced the arrival of the Poco M4 5G in India and also shared a teaser poster. As per the poster, the phone will be available in two two colour options – Yellow and Blue.

Further, it is also revealed that the device will have a dual rear camera unit with an LED flash. The phone will be available for purchase via Flipkart after its launch in India. The tweet reads “you’re about to witness the #KillerLooksOPPerformer for yourself.”

As per a recently leaked render, the backside of the smartphone features a horizontal camera block like the other Poco M-series smartphones. The right side has the Poco branding. The left side has the camera sensors and a pair of LED flash units.

ALSO READ: Poco M4 5G Leaked Render: Details Here

Poco M4 5G Expected Specs

The phone is said to feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with 1080×2408 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. It will be coupled with up to 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. Besides, the storage can be expanded through a microSD card (up to 1TB).

ALSO READ: Poco X4 Pro 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

In addition, the device will come with a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The device will run on Android 12 with the MIUI 13 skin on top. Finally, it will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Poco M4 5G

Poco M4 5G
  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 700
  • RAM (GB)6, 8
  • Storage128
  • Display6.58-inch
  • Front Camera5MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articlePoco F4 GT launched with triple cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.