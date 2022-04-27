Poco M4 5G launching in India on April 29

Poco M4 5G will be launched in India on April 29. The company had earlier unveiled both 4G and 5G versions of the Poco M4 Pro in India.

Poco on its Twitter handle officially announced the arrival of the Poco M4 5G in India and also shared a teaser poster. As per the poster, the phone will be available in two two colour options – Yellow and Blue.

Further, it is also revealed that the device will have a dual rear camera unit with an LED flash. The phone will be available for purchase via Flipkart after its launch in India. The tweet reads “you’re about to witness the #KillerLooksOPPerformer for yourself.”

As per a recently leaked render, the backside of the smartphone features a horizontal camera block like the other Poco M-series smartphones. The right side has the Poco branding. The left side has the camera sensors and a pair of LED flash units.

ALSO READ: Poco M4 5G Leaked Render: Details Here

Poco M4 5G Expected Specs

The phone is said to feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with 1080×2408 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. It will be coupled with up to 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. Besides, the storage can be expanded through a microSD card (up to 1TB).

ALSO READ: Poco X4 Pro 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

In addition, the device will come with a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The device will run on Android 12 with the MIUI 13 skin on top. Finally, it will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.