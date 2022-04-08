Poco M4 5G Leaked Render: Details Here

Poco recently launched M4 Pro 5G and the M4 Pro 4G smartphones in India. Now upcoming Poco M4 5G smartphone has surfaced online via a leaked render.

The render of the Poco M4 5G was shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav via Twitter. The render surfaced from the MTC certification site and it gives the first look at its rear design of the upcoming Poco phone.

Poco M4 5G Render

As per the leaked render, the back side of the smartphone features a horizontal camera block like the other Poco M-series smartphones. The right side has the Poco branding. The left side has the camera sensors and a pair of LED flash units.

In addition, the image suggests that the smartphone will be available in Green and Yellow colour options. However, the design of the front has not been revealed in the render.

Expected Specs

The phone is said to feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with 1080×2408 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. It will be coupled with up to 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. Besides, the storage can be expanded through a microSD card (up to 1TB).

In addition, the device will come with a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The device will run on Android 12 with the MIUI 13 skin on top. Finally, it will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Meanwhile, the Poco X4 5G is tipped to launch in India soon. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, Poco X4 5G will make its debut in the country soon. Further, the tipster says that the network testing of the phone has already begun.