Poco M3 explodes, handset destroyed

There have been several incidents this year where smartphones have exploded. Some resulted in injuries to the user, while some were fortunate enough to be saved. However, a new incident has emerged online where the device in question is the Poco M3 whose battery exploded.

A Twitter user Mahesh (@Mahesh08716488) tweeted that his brother’s POCO M3 caught fire and blasted. However, the exact reason behind the explosion or if the phone was being used when it exploded hasn’t been specified by the user.

POCO has acknowledged the issue and replied to the tweet saying that customers’ safety is very important and that it takes such matters seriously. For some reason, tweets by both Mahesh and POCO have since been deleted. Further, Mahesh also shared an image that showed the phone in a completely burnt state. Only the top part of the phone seemed a bit intact.

Read More: Poco M4 Pro 5G announced with Dimensity 810, 50MP dual rear cameras, 5000mAh battery

Moreover, this isn’t the first time we have heard of reports of a Poco phone getting exploded. Back in September, a Poco X3 Pro had blasted. However, Poco said that the device appeared bent and the LCM (liquid crystal module) was in a crushed condition which indicates the application of external force. This was then classified under ‘customer induced damage’.