Google Pixel Care+ Device Protection Program Announced in the US

Google Pixel Care+ protection program for Pixel smartphones has been announced in the US, enabling improved post-purchase service by the brand. “Pixel Care+ will provide a higher level of coverage, service and peace of mind for Google hardware owners,” said the company.

Google Pixel Care+ program offers a bunch of benefits, such as:

Unlimited claims for accidental damage, extended warranty claims and mechanical damage

$0 screen and battery repairs

$0 post-warranty malfunction claims

Genuine Google parts and replacements

Priority Support from Pixel Experts

Self-service claims through the Google Store website

Optional added loss and theft coverage

Pixel Care+ offers great coverage for Pixel devices, including $0 deductibles for the most common repairs like screen and battery replacements and other accidental damage. Pixel Care+ users get free upgraded shipping on replacements, including next-day shipping. Pixel Care+ is offered in partnership with Asurion, a provider for device protection and more.

The company says it has also improved the claims process so it’s easy and intuitive to get phones fixed or replaced. Open your claim directly from the Google Store and select a location and time for your repair. You can also add Pixel Care+ and file a claim directly in the new My Pixel App.

Also Read: Here’s Everything New the Pixel 10 Series Cameras Offer

Pixel Care+ is available in the U.S. for new eligible devices, and can be added within 60 days of purchase regardless of where you bought your Made by Google device from. One can add the Google Pixel Care+ to their eligible devices by visiting the Google Store or through the new My Pixel app. Pricing for the plans varies according to the model you purchase it for. The list of newly bought devices eligible to be a part of the program includes:

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel Watch 4 (41 mm and 45 mm)

Pixel 9a

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel Watch 3 (41 mm and 45 mm)

Pixel Watch 2

Pixel Tablet (with or without Charging Speaker Dock)

Pixel Fold

Pixel 8a

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Fitbit Ace LTE

Fitbit Sense 2

Fitbit Versa 4

Fitbit Charge 6

Fitbit Inspire 3

Google notes that current monthly subscribers of Google Preferred Care and Fi Device Protection in the U.S. will be migrated to the new program in the coming months.