Moto Buds Bass, Moto Buds Loop TWS Earbuds Launched in India

Motorola has announced two new TWS earbuds in India, including the Moto buds LOOP powered by Bose Audio and Moto buds BASS. The moto buds LOOP bring a stylish open-ear design with Sound by Bose and Spatial Sound, while the Moto Buds Bass claim to offer SUPER BASS with Hi-Res LDAC Audio and segment-best 50dB Active Noise Cancellation.

Moto Buds Loop: Price, Features

The moto bud LOOP will go on sale on from September 1, 12PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India. Priced at Rs 7,999, one can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 with select bank cards.

The moto buds LOOP are tuned with EVO certification and Sound by Bose and powered by 12mm iron-less drivers. Enhanced with spatial sound technology, they provide an immersive 3D-like listening experience. Communication stays clear thanks to an advanced dual-mic system featuring voice pickup Sensors and CrystalTalk AI, which intelligently filter out background noise so your voice always comes through loud and precise—even in busy or noisy environments.

The moto buds LOOP feature an advanced open-ear design that delivers a lightweight, secure, and comfortable fit. Crafted with a premium, sleek build that doubles as a stylish accessory, they debut in a bold Trekking Green finish. Seamlessly integrating with moto ai and Smart Connect, one can access features like “Catch me up” with a simple press or voice command, while the moto buds app enables effortless multi-device connectivity across your ecosystem.

The buds feature a reinforced memory alloy frame and an IP54 water-repellent design, making them resistant to sweat, splashes, and everyday adventures. Backed by a long-lasting battery, they deliver up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge and a total of 39 hours with the charging case. They support Fast charging that provides 3 hours of playtime in just 10 minutes.

Moto Buds Bass: Price, Features

These will go on sale from 8th September 12PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India for Rs 1,999. They are available in Pantone-inspired finishes – Dark Shadow, Blue Jewel, and Posy Green.

Moto buds BASS are equipped with SUPER BASS tuning, and Hi-Res LDAC Audio paired with 12.4mm composite dynamic drivers. With up to 50dB True Active Noise Cancellation and an ultrawide 4kHz cancellation range, users can switch between Noise Cancelling, Transparency, Adaptive, or Off modes, while Adaptive ANC intelligently adjusts to surroundings for the perfect level of isolation. Immersive Spatial Audio further enhances music and movies, while the moto buds app offers full personalization of ANC, EQ, and touch controls.

For seamless connectivity, Google Fast Pair and Bluetooth 5.3 enable instant setup, stable connections, and low-latency streaming for music, calls, and gaming. Calls stay crystal clear thanks to the triple-microphone system on each bud (six total) powered by CrystalTalk AI, ENC, and advanced anti-wind noise algorithms, ensuring voices cut through even in noisy outdoor environments.

It can last up to 7 hours of playtime on a single charge (ANC off) and an additional 41 hours from the case, delivering a total of 48 hours. Quick Charge provides 2 hours of listening in just 10 minutes, and the case recharges fully in 90 minutes. Designed for comfort and durability, the buds are lightweight at just 51g and feature an IP54 water-repellent design to resist sweat and splashes.