Poco M3 4GB variant launched in India

Poco has announced a new variant of Poco M3 in India. The brand has introduced a 4GB RAM variant of the phone. The 4GB RAM variant comes with 64GB of internal memory.

It was earlier available in 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM storage configurations. Let’s take a look at the Poco M3 specs, price in India, and other details.

Price and availability

The new Poco M3 4GB RAM version is priced at Rs 10499. This variant is currently up for grabs via Flipkart. The 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM model is available for Rs 11499. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM version is priced at Rs 12499. Moreover, you can choose between Poco Yellow, Power Black, and Cool Blue colour options.

Specifications

The 4GB RAM variant packs the same specs as the other two models. It sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The display has 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio, 60Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3. It packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

In the photography department, the phone has a triple camera setup on the back. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The phone has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.05 aperture housed within its waterdrop-style notch.

The device packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs Android 10 operating system topped with the company’s own layer of MIUI 12.

The dual SIM smartphone features stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Meanwhile, Poco is gearing up for the launch of the F3 GT in India on July 23. The upcoming device will serve as the flagship offering for the company. Under the hood, the phone will come with 120Hz AMOLED display. It will pack a powerful Dimensity 1200 SoC.