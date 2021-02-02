Advertisement

Poco M3 launched in India starting at Rs 10,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 02, 2021 12:28 pm

Poco M3 will be available for sale on Flipkart starting February 9th from 12 noon.
Poco India has today launched its new phone Poco M3 at a starting price of Rs 10,999. It comes in two variants - 6GB + 64GB priced at Rs 10,999 and 6GB + 128GB at Rs 11,999.
Poco M3 comes packed with 6.53-inch full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Poco M3 will be available for sale on Flipkart starting February 9th from 12 noon. It comes in three colours, including Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow.

 

Poco M3 Specifications


Poco M3 sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio, 60Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM along with up to 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The phone runs Android 10 based MIUI 12 with Poco launcher on top. As for the battery, the phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone features stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

In the photography department, the phone offers a triple camera system on the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the Poco M3 has an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.05 aperture housed within its waterdrop-style notch.

Connectivity options include a Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

