Poco M2 to go on sale for the first time today via Flipkart

The Poco M2 comes in three colour options including Slate Blue, Brick Red and Pitch Black.

Advertisement

Poco M2 was recently launched in India. Now the smartphone will go on sale for the first time today via Flipkart.

The Poco M2 comes in three colour options including Slate Blue, Brick Red and Pitch Black. The phone is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 12,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Advertisement

The launch offers include Rs 750 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit card and credit and debit card EMI transactions. There is also 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. The company is also offering no cost EMIs are also available starting at Rs 1,223.

Poco M2 specifications



Poco M2 comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support that is claimed to last for two days on a single charge.





Poco M2 is powered by the Mediatek Helio G80 processor along with ARM Mali-G52 GPU. There is expandable storage (upto 512GB). It runs on MIUI 11 for Poco, based on Android 10. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with 119-degree FoV, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera in the front housed in a notch.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, IR Blaster and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a P2i coating for splash resistance.