Advertisement

Poco M2 to go on sale for the first time today via Flipkart

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 15, 2020 10:32 am

Latest News

The Poco M2 comes in three colour options including Slate Blue, Brick Red and Pitch Black.
Advertisement

Poco M2 was recently launched in India. Now the smartphone will go on sale for the first time today via Flipkart.

 

The Poco M2 comes in three colour options including Slate Blue, Brick Red and Pitch Black. The phone is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 12,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Advertisement

 

The launch offers include Rs 750 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit card and credit and debit card EMI transactions. There is also 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. The company is also offering no cost EMIs are also available starting at Rs 1,223.

 

Poco M2 specifications


Poco M2 comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support that is claimed to last for two days on a single charge.

 
Poco M2 is powered by the Mediatek Helio G80 processor along with ARM Mali-G52 GPU. There is expandable storage (upto 512GB). It runs on MIUI 11 for Poco, based on Android 10. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

 

The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with 119-degree FoV, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera in the front housed in a notch.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, IR Blaster and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a P2i coating for splash resistance.

Poco M2 launched in India with quad-camera setup, 5000mAh battery

Poco M2 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Battle of the budget devices

Poco M2 vs RealMe Narzo 10: Straight up competitors

Latest News from Poco

You might like this

Tags: Poco Poco M2

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme Narzo 20 series gets dedicated Flipkart page ahead of launch on September 21, processor details also tipped

Redmi 9i vs RealMe C12: Buget Mobile Segment is getting hot!

Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro receive price cut in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord 6GB Variant: Was supposed to launch in Sept, where is it?

OnePlus Nord 6GB Variant: Was supposed to launch in Sept, where is it?
Where is OnePlus Nord 6 GB, VI launches new plan, Samsung Tab A7, Poco X3, TikTok

Where is OnePlus Nord 6 GB, VI launches new plan, Samsung Tab A7, Poco X3, TikTok
Can Indian Apps make it big?

Can Indian Apps make it big?
Top 5 Cheapest Smart bBands With Heart Rate Monitor

Top 5 Cheapest Smart bBands With Heart Rate Monitor
Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance

Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance
Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox

Latest Picture Story

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies