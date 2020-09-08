Poco M2 launched in India with quad-camera setup, 5000mAh battery

The Poco M2 comes in three colour options including Slate Blue, Brick Red and Pitch Black.

Xiaomi spin-off Poco India has today launched Poco M2 smartphone in India. The phone is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 12,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.





The Poco M2 comes in three colour options including Slate Blue, Brick Red and Pitch Black. The smartphone will be available for purchase from Flipkart starting from September 15.





Poco M2 specifications



Poco M2 comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support that is claimed to last for two days on a single charge.



On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with 119-degree FoV, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The front camera sensor is housed in a notch.





Poco M2 is powered by the Mediatek Helio G80 processor along with ARM Mali-G52 GPU. There is expandable storage (upto 512GB). It runs on MIUI 11 for Poco, based on Android 10. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, IR Blaster and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a P2i coating for splash resistance.