Advertisement

Poco M2 launched in India with quad-camera setup, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 08, 2020 1:02 pm

Latest News

The Poco M2 comes in three colour options including Slate Blue, Brick Red and Pitch Black.
Advertisement

Xiaomi spin-off Poco India has today launched Poco M2 smartphone in India. The phone is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 12,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.


The Poco M2 comes in three colour options including Slate Blue, Brick Red and Pitch Black. The smartphone will be available for purchase from Flipkart starting from September 15.

Poco M2 specifications


Poco M2 comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support that is claimed to last for two days on a single charge.

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with 119-degree FoV, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.  The front camera sensor is housed in a notch.

 
Poco M2 is powered by the Mediatek Helio G80 processor along with ARM Mali-G52 GPU. There is expandable storage (upto 512GB). It runs on MIUI 11 for Poco, based on Android 10. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, IR Blaster and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a P2i coating for splash resistance.

Poco M2 launching on 8th September in India

Poco X3 NFC alleged price, specifications and more surfaced online

Poco M2 teased to be the most affordable 6GB RAM smartphone

Poco M2 confirmed to feature Quad-Camera Setup and 5,000mAh Battery

Latest News from Poco

You might like this

Tags: Poco Poco M2

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Poco M2 vs RealMe Narzo 10: Straight up competitors

Poco M2 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Battle of the budget devices

Realme 7i official renders show two colour variants and key features

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Fau:G update, Samsung Curd Maestro, Huawei - More trouble, oppo Short video platform

Fau:G update, Samsung Curd Maestro, Huawei - More trouble, oppo Short video platform
PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek
Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop
Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies