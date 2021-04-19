Poco M2 Reloaded launching in India on April 21

Advertisement

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 19, 2021 10:43 am

Poco M2 Reloaded will be coming with the same specifications as the original M2, but it will be loaded with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage this time.
Poco recently launched Poco M3 and the Poco X3 Pro smartphones in India. Now the company is all set to launch a new M-series smartphone in India soon. Dubbed as Poco M2 Reloaded, the device will be launching in India on April 21.

 

Poco M2 Reloaded will be coming with the same specifications as the original M2, but it will be loaded with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage this time. The original Poco M2 was launched in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The official POCO India Twitter account has announced the launch date of Poco M2 Reloaded. The phone will be announced at 12 PM and will go on sale on Flipkart at 3 PM on the same day.

 

POCO M2 Reloaded specifications

 

Poco M2 Reloaded comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Poco M2 is powered by the Mediatek Helio G80 processor along with ARM Mali-G52 GPU. There is expandable storage (upto 512GB). 

 

The phone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support that is claimed to last for two days on a single charge.  The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. 

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with 119-degree FoV, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.  The front camera sensor is housed in a notch.

 

