Poco F4 5G confirmed to launch in India soon

Poco confirmed the launch of a new F series smartphone globally, including India, earlier this week. Now the company has confirmed the launch of Poco F4 5G. In addition, some live images of the smartphone have also leaked online.

Poco on its Twitter handle has announced that it will soon globally launch the Poco F4 5G. The tweet comes with the tagline “Everything You Need”. Apart from the name of the smartphone, the brand has not revealed no information regarding the specificaion or the pricing of the upcomong Poco smartphone.

Rootmygalaxy, in collaboration with Passionategeekz, has shared some alleged live images of the Poco F4 5G. As per the images, the smartphone will have flat edges and a flat back. The device will sport a 64-megapixel AI triple camera setup on the back.

Further, the images show the handset in a Green colour. The phone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There will be power button and volume rocker on the right side.

The Poco F4 GT is a rebranded Redmi K50 Gaming Edition that has already been launched. The Poco F4 in India could be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40S. To recap, the Redmi K40S was launched in China in March this year.

Poco F4 5G Expected Specs

If the Poco F4 turns out to be a rebadged Redmi K40S, it could sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution. This display offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It will pack a Snapdragon 870 processor. The chipset will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The F4 will house a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48MP primary lens. Other sensors will be an 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. For the front, there will be a 20MP front-facing camera. The phone will pack a 4500mAh battery with 67W fast charging.