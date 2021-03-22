Advertisement

Poco F3, Poco X3 Pro launched with 120Hz Displays, Snapdragon SoCs and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : March 22, 2021 11:15 pm

Poco has launched its Poco F3 as well as the Poco X3 Pro globally with Snapdragon chips, 120Hz displays and much more.
Poco held a launch event today at which the brand has revealed the new Poco X3 Pro as well as a new phone in the F series lineup, and that is the Poco F3. The Poco X3 Pro is powered by a new Snapdragon 860 SoC that is believed to be a slightly improved version of the Snapdragon 855+ 7nm chipset. 

 

Poco X3 Pro

 

The Poco F3 seems like a rehashed version of the Redmi K40 and is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Poco X3 Pro will be available for sale in three colors - Phantom Black, Frost Blue, and Metal Bronze. The 6GB+128GB variant will be sold for €249 (approx Rs 21,400), while the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at €299 (approx Rs 25,800). The Early Bird prices are €50 (approx Rs 4300) less on each of the variants from select retailers between March 24 and April 1. 

 

The Poco F3 will ship in 2 variants including a 6GB+128GB variant costing €349 (approx Rs 30,100) and a 8GB+256GB variant costing €399 (approx Rs 34,400). Тhere are three color choices - Arctic White, Night Black, and Deep Ocean Blue. Just like the Poco X3 Pro, early birds will also get a €50 discount on each variant if they purchase from select channels between March 27 and April 6.

 

Poco X3 Pro Specifications 

 

Poco X3 Pro

 

In terms of design, the Poco X3 Pro lies along the same lines as the Poco X3 with a circular camera array at the back along with the huge Poco logo. The Poco X3 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) LCD display that will support Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the new Snapdragon 860 SoC based on a 7nm fabrication process paired with Adreno 640 GPU. 

 

The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB. It runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 running on top of it and it packs a 5160mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging and Poco has included the needed adaptor in the box. 

 

In terms of cameras, the phone comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination 48MP main shooter with a 1/2” sensor and an f/1.8 lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide snapper with 119-degree FoV. There are two  2MP sensors for macro and depth sensing shots. The selfies are handled by a 20MP f/2.2 camera. 

 

Poco F3 Specifications 

 

Poco F3

 

The more powerful device out of the two launched today, is the Poco F3. The Poco F3 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, True Tone, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio and also has support for HDR10+ MEMC technology. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It comes in 2 variants including 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB.  

 

The handset comes with a triple camera setup including a 48MP, f/1.79 primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera with AF and f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture. 

 

The Poco F3 packs a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support over USB-C. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12. Additional features include Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio certification. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou. The device also has an IR Blaster. 

