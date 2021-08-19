Poco F3 GT vs Realme GT: Who deserves the ‘GT’ title?

The Realme GT from Realme is a much anticipated phone that arrived in India on 18th August. The smartphone positions itself as one of the strongest competitors to the Poco F3 GT which was also launched a while back. Where the Poco F3 GT is placed in the segment as a gaming smartphone, the Realme GT is a “true flagship” from the company. So let’s put them against each other to see which one is a better pick over the other:

Design

Both the Realme GT with its ‘Racing Yellow’ colour and the Poco F3 GT with its gaming-focused distinctive design, look unique in their own way. But in our opinion, the Poco F3 GT has more of a head-turner design with those LEDs around the camera array and a bolder look.

The Realme GT’s Racing Yellow colour draws attention too but a traditional looking rectangular camera array just puts it off. So we feel the F3 GT by Poco is better pick over the Realme GT in terms of design.

Display

The Realme GT gets a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. This display has a touch sampling rate of 360Hz and 100% P3 wide colour gamut. There’s no mention of what kind of glass Realme has used for protection.

The Poco F3 GT features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display. Further, the display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, 500-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Additionally, there is HDR 10+, and DC Dimming.

The Poco F3 GT gains a clear win here with a higher touch sampling rate and better screen protection. Further, there’s HDR 10+ support as well along with DC Dimming. None of this is mentioned for the Realme GT as per their official website.

Read More: Realme GT, GT Master Edition, Realme Book Slim launched in India

Software & Performance

Under the hood, the Realme GT 5G is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage.

Poco F3 GT packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card.

While the Realme GT 5G gets a more powerful processor, the difference would be negligible to notice in day to day usage. We are claiming this on the basis of usage of devices that have been equipped both of these chips. You may notice difference while gaming though, which will be a tad bit smoother on Realme GT. But with Poco F3 GT, you get retractable gaming triggers taking your gaming experience to the next level.

Also, you get an option to expand memory on the Poco F3 GT which is missing on Realme GT. However, we do feel Realme has a much more better looking software than MIUI that comes on the Poco F3 GT. In our opinion, you will have to pick between slightly better performance and a completely different gaming experience.

Cameras

The Realme GT is equipped with a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. In addition, the Realme GT 5G carries a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls with f/2.5 aperture.

On the Poco F3 GT, there’s again a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel /1.65 aperture primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter.

Now, as far as the on-paper specs are concerned, both of them have identical sensors. It becomes difficult to choose a winner in this segment because we will have to compare them side by side to declare a winner.

Battery & Additional Features

The Realme GT 5G packs a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging that offers 100% charge in 35 minutes. For security, there is an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Realme GT 5G features Stainless Steel VC Cooling System, which improves the phone’s heat dissipation performance. The device comes with a GT mode that boosts performance. The phone has a Linear vibration motor and 4D vibration.

There’s a 5,065mAh battery on Poco F3 GT with 67W fast wired charging support. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well. Additional features include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, IP53 dust resistance, Infrared sensor and more.

Both of them have decently sized batteries but there’s a bigger one present in the Poco F3 GT. At the same time, it also offers a very slightly faster charging. We feel the additional features are also better on the Poco F3 GT.

Price

The Realme GT comes at Rs 37,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant in India. The 12GB + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 41,999.

The price of the Poco F3 GT is Rs 26,999, Rs 28,999 and Rs 30,999, for the 6GB + 128GB model, 8GB + 128GB variant and the 8GB + 256GB model, respectively.

We would say that the Poco F3 GT is a much better choice for the price, when compared to the Realme GT. It is an overall better package in terms of value for money.