Realme GT, GT Master Edition, Realme Book Slim launched in India

Realme has finally launched the Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition and its Realme Book Slim laptop in India. Both the phones come with 120Hz AMOLED displays. The Realme Book Slim has a 2K resolution display and comes in two variants in India.

The Realme GT comes at Rs 37,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant in India. The 12GB + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 41,999. It comes in Dashing Blue and Dashing Silver shades and has a glass construction. The Racing Yellow colour option has a vegan leather finish back panel. The Realme GT will go on sale starting August 25th in India.

The Realme GT Master Edition has a price of Rs 25,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options are priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively. Out of the three variants, the sale date for the base model hasn’t been revealed. The other two variants will go on sale starting August 26th.

Both the phones are also eligible for Flipkart’s Smart Upgrade programme. This will allow customers to get the Realme GT or Realme GT Master Edition by paying 70 percent of the price for one year.

The Realme Book Slim comes in two variants both of which have different processors. The Intel i3 with 8GB RAM+256GB PCIe SSD model costs Rs 46,999. The Intel i5 with 8GB RAM+512GB PCIe SSD comes in at Rs 59,999. It is available in two colour options – Real Grey and Real Blue.

The laptops will be available for purchase starting from 30th August. Realme has also announced special launch prices for both variants. The i3 version will be priced at Rs 44,999 while the i5 version will sell for Rs 56,999 during the offer period.

Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition Specifications

The Realme GT 5G and the GT Master Edition sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the GT 5G is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage. The Snapdragon 778G SoC powers the GT Master Edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Realme GT 5G features Stainless Steel VC Cooling System, which improves the phone’s heat dissipation performance. The device comes with a GT mode that boosts performance. The phone has a Linear vibration motor and 4D vibration.

The Realme GT 5G packs a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging that offers 100% charge in 35 minutes. The Master Edition comes with a 4300mAh battery with 65W fast charging. For security, there is an in-screen fingerprint sensor on both of them. The smartphones run Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 on the software front.

Both the phones are equipped with a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. In addition, the Realme GT 5G carries a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls with f/2.5 aperture. The Master Edition has a 32MP IMX615 selfie cam.

The Realme GT 5G weighs 186 grams and is 8.4mm thin. Connectivity features include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C port.

Realme Book Slim Specifications

Realme Book Slim comes with a 14-inch 2K display. It will have a screen resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels and a peak brightness of 400 nits. The display also gets the blue light certification for less blue light emission. It has a 3:2 aspect ratio and 100 percent sRGB coverage.

Furthermore, the Realme Book Slim is powered by the Intel Core i5-1135G7 mobile processor and the i3-1115G4 processor depending on the option you choose. It is paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics onboard. You get 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB / 512GB of PCIe SSD storage.

Connectivity options include USB-C 3.2 × 2 Gen 2, USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 and a 3.5mm Headphone and Microphone Jack on the i3 version. The i5 version loses out on the USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port but gets an additional Thunderbolt 4 port. The rest of the ports remain the same. The i3 version gets Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1. The i5 version gets Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

There is a fingerprint sensor for secure login and a 54Wh battery. It will also support 65W fast charging. The battery is claimed to last up to 11 hours. There is a dual-microphone setup and stereo Harmon Kardon tuned speakers with DTS Surround Sound. Both the laptops run Windows 10 Home and are upgradeable to Windows 11 for free.