  • 16:47 Jan 19, 2020

Poco F2 Lite appears in wild, might feature Snapdragon 765 SoC and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 19, 2020 3:11 pm

Poco F2 Lite will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, which was launched by Qualcomm last year.
Xiaomi recently revealed that its sub-brand Poco is now an independent brand in India. This means that Poco will be a separate entity and it will be launching products without any intervention from its parent company Xiaomi. Now, just after the announcement, we got to know that Poco is already working on a new affordable smartphone.

 

The company might be planning to launch an affordable variant of its upcoming Poco F2. The smartphone will be known as Poco F2 Lite. The smartphone key details have tipped by an anonymous tipster to RevAtlas. The leak reveals some live photos of the Poco F2 Lite. The front panel of the device features a waterdrop notch and it also shows the name Poco F2 Lite. 

 

Furthermore, it also reveals that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, which was launched by Qualcomm last year. Furthermore, the leak further states that the smartphone will be loaded with a 5000mAh battery. That said, there is no information available about the upcoming smartphone. We suggest you take this report with a grain of salt. 

 

Meanwhile, a new smartphone from Poco was spotted on Geekbench. The phone will be known as Poco X2. The smartphone is powered by a 1.80GHz octa-core chipset codenamed as “phoenixin”. The phone has 8GB of RAM and it runs on Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box. The phone has managed to score 547 and 1767 in single-core and multi-core tests respectively on  Geekbench 5 listing.

 

The company is also planning to launch its latest concept smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha in India. Raghu Reddy, Xiaomi India head of Categories and Online Sales told The Mobile Indian that the brand is planning to bring its latest concept smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha for the Indian market. He didn't share any timelines. Raghu has revealed that the brand is currently fine-tunning the latest concept smartphone for India and once, it is completed Xiaomi will launch it in the Indian market. 

