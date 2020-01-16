  • 12:02 Jan 16, 2020

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha may be launched in India, no word on Poco smartphone

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 16, 2020 11:54 am

Xiaomi is planning to bring its latest concept smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha to India. Currently, it is fine-tuning the device for Indian usage.

Xiaomi may soon launch Mi Mix Alpha in India.  Raghu Reddy, Xiaomi India head of Categories and Online Sales told The Mobile Indian that the brand is planning to bring its latest concept smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha for the Indian market. He didn't share any timelines.

 

Raghu has revealed that the brand is currently fine-tunning the latest concept smartphone for India and once, it is completed Xiaomi will launch it in the Indian market. When we enquired about Poco  Smartphone, he said, " I don't have an update as there is another team that looks for Poco brand. 

 

To recall, the company introduced the latest Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha Concept smartphone in China last year. The major highlight of the smartphone is the new wraparound display, which is known as 4D surround curved display. 

 

The smartphone comes with a whopping 180.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio. To put it in simple terms, the smartphone is wrapped in a single display. The smartphone comes with pressure-sensitive virtual side buttons on both sides. It also comes with a linear motor that simulates the touch of physical buttons. It was also the first smartphone to feature a 108-megapixel sensor. 

 

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha features a triple-camera setup with primary being the 108-megapixel sensor along with a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 1.5cm macro photography, 117-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.0 aperture, f/2.55-inch sensor size and dual PD.

