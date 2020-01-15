Poco X2 pops up on Geekbench with Android 10 and 8GB RAM

Xiaomi recently trademarked a smartphone name in China.

After Poco F1, Xiaomi sub-brand POCO is working on a new smartphone. Now, an unannounced smartphone by the name Poco X2 has surfaced on Geekbench. This is the first time, Poco X2 has surfaced online as we have only heard of Poco F2 before.



As per the GeekBench listing, the Poco X2 is powered by a 1.80GHz octa-core chipset codenamed as “phoenixin”. The phone has 8GB of RAM and it runs on Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box.



The phone has managed to score 547 and 1767 in single-core and multi-core tests respectively on Geekbench 5 listing. These scores are similar to the scores of Redmi K30 on Geekbench 5. As per reports, the next-gen Poco device might be a rebranded Redmi K30 in India or it might be just the much rumoured Poco F2.



Recently, Xiaomi trademarked a smartphone name in China which confirmed that it will bring a new smartphone under its Poco series and it will be known as the Poco F2.

To recall, Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The device is backed up by 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. It features a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary Sony IMX363 sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary Samsung sensor. It has a 20-megapixel selfie camera along with support for IR face unlock The device is backed up by 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

