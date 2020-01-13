Poco F2 is real, reveals latest trademark application from Xiaomi

The application gives a solid proof about the existence of the Pocophone F2 or Poco F2.

The successor of Poco F1 is reportedly in works as Xiaomi has filed a trademark application. The application gives a solid proof about the existence of the Pocophone F2 or Poco F2.

The trademark documents were posted by a tipster known as @_the_tech_guy. The application reveals that the brand will indeed bring a new smartphone under its Poco series and it will be known as the Poco F2.

So the POCO series exists and POCO F2 is coming soon .....#xiaomi #pocoPhone #POCOF2 pic.twitter.com/3JDwplv9IJ — _the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) January 11, 2020

Previously, the Pocophone Global head Alvin Tse has hinted that the successor of the Poco F1 will launch in 2020. On Twitter, Tse responded to a user query about the Poco brand. In his response, Tse wrote, “You will hear more from POCO in 2020.” This hints that Xiaomi will launch the new Poco smartphone next year which will likely be called as Poco F2.

Earlier, the purportedPoco F2 smartphone with model number M1912G7BE / M1912G7BC bagged approval from the 3C authority of China. Although the 3C certification did not reveal much, it only revealed that the alleged Poco F2 will come with 27W fast-charging.

Previously, popular case manufacturerSpigen accidentally revealed cases for the Poco F2 smartphone. The upcoming Pocophone F2 looks a lot like the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro. If this comes true, then Poco F2 will sport a notch-less display and have a pop-up selfie camera.