Poco F2 might launch next year

Last year, Xiaomi had launched the Poco F1 as its first Pocophone smartphone brand. Now Pocophone Global head Alvin Tse has hinted that the successor of the Poco F1 will launch in 2020.



On Twitter, Tse responded to a user query about the Poco brand. In his response, Tse wrote, “You will hear more from POCO in 2020.” This hints that Xiaomi will launch the new Poco smartphone next year which will likely to be called as Poco F2. He has only hinted that the Poco F2 could get launched in 2020 but has not revealed any more details related to this. Poco F2 will be the successor of Poco F1 which was launched last year in India.



Earlier, the purported Poco F2 smartphone with model number M1912G7BE / M1912G7BC bagged approval from the 3C authority of China. Although the 3C certification did not reveal much, it only revealed that the alleged Poco F2 will come with 27W fast-charging.



Previously, popular case manufacturer Spigen accidentally revealed cases for the Poco F2 smartphone. The upcoming Pocophone F2 looks a lot like the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro. If this comes true, then Poco F2 will sport a notch-less display and have a pop-up selfie camera.



The cases showed that the device will have a centre-aligned triple camera setup at the back, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a pop-up selfie camera. To recall, Poco F1 features a notched display along with dual rear cameras. The volume rockers and the power button lies on the right side of the Poco F2. At the bottom, there is a speaker and USB Type-C port, while a 3.5mm port could be present on the top.