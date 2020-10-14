Poco F1 now receiving MIUI 12 update in India

Users are sharing the screenshot of the MIUI 12 update on their Poco F1 smartphones on Twitter.

Advertisement

Poco has started rolling out the latest MIUI 12 update to its Poco F1 smartphone in India. Multiple users are reporting that their units are getting the MIUI 12 update.



Poco India General Manager C Manmohan announced on his Twitter handle that Poco F1 is receiving the new MIUI 12 Stable ROM update.





Users are sharing the screenshot of the MIUI 12 update on their Poco F1 smartphones on Twitter. The screenshot reveals that the update comes with version number MIUI V12.0.2.0.QEJMIXM and it is around 790MB in size. The screenshot reveals that MIUI 12 brings new visual design along with magazine-level layouts and more. The update also adds new system animations and more to the Poco F1.



Apart from all the new features of MIUI 12, the update also brings the September 2020 Android security patch. As per C Manmohan tweet, the phone received July 2020 patch in August this year.





To recall, the smartphone was launched in August 2018 with Android 8.1 Oreo, which was based on MIUI 9.6. However, the company rolled out Android 9.0 Pie update in late 2018. The brand then rolled out MIUI 11 update to its users in India.

Advertisement

Poco F1 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. On the camera front, it has a 20-megapixel selfie camera along with support for IR face unlock feature. It comes loaded with a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

It features a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary Sony IMX363 sensor with dual pixel autofocus, with dual LED Flash, 1.4μm pixel size and a 5-megapixel secondary Samsung sensor. The device is backed up by 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support.