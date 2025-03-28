Budget Phones Compared: Infinix Note 50x 5G+ and Poco M7 5G

Infinix Note 50x 5G+ and Poco M7 5G are two smartphones belonging to the same price range and here we are with a comparison of the two devices to help you find out as to which one’s the better choice. Both the devices have a few features in common but we think one of them will definitely surpass the other in terms of overall value.

Display

The Poco M7 5G sports a 6.88-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 260 ppi, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass protection, and DC dimming support.

The Infinix handset sports a 6.67-inch (720 ×1600 pixels) HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 100% sRGB colour gamut, Widevine L1, and up to 672 nits peak brightness.

The two devices have quite similar panels but the Poco M7 5G’s panel is the bigger one that’ll appeal to those who prefer bigger phones. On the other hand, Infinix’s device will be slightly better to hold.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Poco M7 5G packs a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB. The handset runs on Android 14-based HyperOS out of the box.

Infinic Note 50x 5G+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable through a hybrid slot. The device runs on XOS 15 based on Android 15.

Both Infinix Note 50x 5G+ and Poco M7 5G should offer a decent performance in daily use but the former clearly packs the more powerful Chipset in comparison to Poco’s smartphone. While both of them have the same amount of RAM and storage, Infinix’s device runs on the latest Android software that gives it another advantage over Poco’s device.

Cameras and Battery

Both devices have a similar camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor and an AI lens, along with an 8MP front-facing sensor. It is unclear as of now as to which one shoots superior photos as we haven’t tested them side-by-side. Because there doesn’t seem any hardware advantage either in terms of optics on the two phones, we’ll give this round a draw.

As for battery, there is a 5160mAh battery with 18W Fast charging support on the Poco M7 5G while Infinix Note 50x 5G+ packs a bigger 5500mAh cell with faster 45W fast charging that again gives the device a lead.

Verdict

The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ starts at Rs 11,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 12,999 for the 8GB + 128GB trim. Poco’s M7 5G is priced at Rs 10,499 for the 6GB + 128GB trim and Rs 11,499 for the 8GB + 128GB trim. While you do pay about 1,500 bucks extra for the top-end model of Infinix’s handset, it is worth that premium due to the better chipset, a bigger battery, latest software, and also a superior IP rating. Poco’s device is also decent but doesn’t seem as worthy as the Infinix Note 50x 5G+ when the two are compared.