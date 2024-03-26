Poco C61 Launched In India: Is It Better Than Lava O2?

Poco has launched a new entry-level smartphone in India, called as the Poco C61. The new handset from Poco sports an HD+ display along with a MediaTek Helio chipset. The device is competing with the likes of Lava O2 in its price range. Here’s what all it has to offer in its segment.

Poco C61: Price, Availability

The Poco C61 is available in two variants, including 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB, priced at Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,499. It can be bought in Ethereal Blue, Diamond Dust Black and Mythic Green colours. The device will be available beginning March 28 at 12PM IST on Flipkart.

Poco C61: Specs

The Poco C61 sports a 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 500 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

It powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 Processor paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB with microSD. The device runs on Android 14 (Go Edition)-based MIUI.

The handset gets dual rear cameras, including an 8MP f/2.0 primary sensor and an additional sensor along with a 5MP front-facing camera. For connectivity, it gets Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS + GLONASS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Lastly, it is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging speeds.

By the looks of it, the Poco C61 seems like a rebranded Redmi A3 which landed in India back in February. While the specs largely remain the same, the Redmi A3 gets is priced higher than the Poco C61, at Rs 8,299 for the 4GB + 128GB model while the top-end 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 9,299 in India.

Poco C61 Vs. Lava O2

The Poco C61 is competing with the recently launched Lava O2 in India, which has a price tag of Rs 8,499 for the single 8GB + 128GB model. This alone makes it better in one area and that’s RAM, as it gets 8GB compared to 6GB in Poco C61 which has the same price tag.

On paper, the Unisoc T616 is a marginally better chip than Helio G36 which again makes the Lava O2 a superior pick. The Lava O2 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W Fast charging via the USB-C port while the Poco C61 doesn’t. In all senses, at Rs 8,499, the Poco C61 falls short in front of the Lava O2, making the latter a value-for-money option.