Poco C50 launching soon: Things you should know

Poco is all set to launch a new smartphone in India under its C-series budget devices, the Poco C50. The company says that the device focuses on-camera performance, immersive multimedia experience, and long battery life. Reports suggest that the Poco C50 could be launched as a rebranded version of the Redmi A1+, however, with a different camera setup.

Poco announced on Thursday that the Poco C50 would arrive in India in the last week of November. “India being a price-conscious market, budget smartphones have always been in demand. Carrying POCO’s legacy design and loaded features, Poco C31 and Poco C3 have registered whopping sales till date. With an aim to deliver the best to the consumers once again, it’s all set to bring the latest addition to the C-series in the last week of November,” the company said in a statement.

Poco C50 Price

The device could be priced below Rs 15,000 in India, considering Poco’s C-series devices have always remained in the budget segment. However, as there’s no official confirmation yet, we will have to wait for a final price tag.

Poco C50 Specifications (Rumoured)

Considering the Poco C50 is a rebranded Redmi A1+, it could sport a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. Further, the display has 20:9 aspect ratio display, 400 nits brightness, scratch resistant glass. The phone should be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, which is coupled with 2GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage. It supports expansion using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

For optics, the Redmi A1+ has an AI-backed dual rear camera unit. It has an 8-megapixel primary sensor with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with f/2.2 aperture. However, the Poco C50 is said to have a different camera system.

The device may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It could run on MIUI 13 out of the box. Connectivity options should include dual-SIM 4G, 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro-USB port for charging. There should also be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.