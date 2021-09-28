Poco C31 key features revealed on Flipkart ahead of launch on Sep 30

Poco C31 is already confirmed to be launching in India on September 30. Now ahead of the launch, the key features and design of Poco C31 have been revealed.

The Poco C31 landing page on Flipkart has revealed new information about the upcoming device. As per the listing, Poco C31 will be arriving with a teardrop notch display with a slightly thick chin. Under the hood, it will pack an Helio G35 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The page suggests that the phone will offer a long battery life with a 25 percent longer lifespan for the battery. Some of the other Poco C31 key features teased are a fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security. The other specifications of the Poco C31 are under wraps.

The phone could be an updated edition of the existing Poco C3. This phone was launched in India last year in October with a starting price of Rs 7,499.

Poco C3 Specifications

Poco C3 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The phon comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. In addition, the memory is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

Poco C3 sports a triple camera setup with a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Poco C3 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. It packs a large 5,000mAh battery with support of 10W fast charging. In addition, the phone is P2i-rated for splash resistance.