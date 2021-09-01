Poco M3 price in India hiked by Rs 500

Poco has hiked the price of its Poco M3 smartphone in India by Rs 500. The phone received its second hike in India at the end of July. A new 4GB + 64GB variant was also launched in India at that time.

After the new price hike, Poco M3 is now available at a starting price tag of Rs 10,999 instead of Rs 10,499 for the 4GB and 64GB model. The 6GB and 64GB and 6GB and 128GB variants cost Rs 11,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively. It is now available for purchase via Flipkart. It is available in three color options.

Poco M3 Specifications

In terms of specifications, Poco M3 sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio, 60Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. The phone has up to 6GB of RAM along with up to 128GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The phone runs Android 10 based MIUI 12 with Poco launcher on top. As for the battery, the phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone features stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

In the photography department, the phone offers a triple camera system on the back. There is a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the Poco M3 has an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.05 aperture housed within its waterdrop-style notch.

Connectivity options include a Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5 mm headphone jack.