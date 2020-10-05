Poco C3 launching tomorrow in India: Expected Price, Specifications and more

Poco C3 is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000 in the country.

After launching the Poco X3 in India recently, Poco will be launching Poco C3 in India tomorrow, October 6 at 12 PM. The launch event will be live-streamed on YouTube and other Poco India social media channels. Let’s take a look at the expected price, specifications and more features Poco C3 is going to offer.



The upcoming Poco C3 is being teased on Flipkart which has revealed its key specifications, including the camera, battery, display, RAM, and more. The listing has confirmed that the smartphone will be avialble on Flipkart after its launch.



Poco C3 Expected Pricing



As per the Indian pricing is concerned, Poco C3 is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000 in the country. A recent leak suggested that the phone will have an MRP (Maximum Retail Price) of Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant.





Design and display



The Poco C3 is reported to be a rebadged version of the Redmi 9C launched in Malaysia in June. Poco C3 will have a square-shaped camera module at the top-left corner that will house three cameras with 13-megapixel primary sensor, and an LED flash. Just below the camera sensors, there will be a Poco branding at the back. The phone will sport 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.



Processor



Flipkart listing has revealed that the Poco C3 will have 4GB of RAM. It may be powered by the 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU coupled with up to 4GB RAM and GB storage. The onboard storage should be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.



Camera



Poco C3 is confirmed to sport a triple camera setup housed in a square-shaped module at the back with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor, a macro sensor, and a depth sensor. If it’s a rebranded Redmi 9C, then there will be a triple camera setup with a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be 5-megapixel camera for selfies.





Software and Battery



Poco C3 will run on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It is teased to pack a large 5,000mAh battery. If it is a rebranded Redmi 9C, the Poco C3 should support 10W fast charging.



Other features



Connectivity options may include a Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS and 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone should also have a rear fingerprint sensor and micro-USB port for charging.







