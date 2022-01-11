Play launches True Wireless Earbuds for Rs 1,799

PLAY has launched PLAYGO DUALPODS as company’s latest True Wireless Earbuds in India at Rs 1799. Consumers can order PLAYGO DUALPODS through e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart or PLAY’s official website.

PLAYGO DUALPODS come in the hues of Teal Green, Space Grey and Galaxy Black.

PLAYGO DUALPODS Features

The earbuds are integrated with DUAL drivers (two drivers in every pod despite small ear designs) for offering an immersive audio listening experience. The drivers are embedded with Enhanced Bass, Extra Loud (EBEL) sound drivers.

Additionally, with an in-ear design that plugs itself to the ear, the PLAYGO DUALPODS do an excellent job at environment Noise reduction (ENR) owing to the multiple mic design.

As per the company, the earbuds is equipped with a premium-grade microphone to provide crystal-clear calls. The device offers a playtime of up to 30 hours with the charging case and 5 hours on a single charge. It also has a USB Type-C charging connector for rapid charging.

Furthermore, the TWS also comes with a BlueTooth 5.1 chip. This ensures that the device offers a smooth connection with smartphones in an instant. It can connect with the smartphone with up to a distance of 10 meters.

The smart and sensitive touch controls of PLAYGO DUALPODS also sport new-age voice assistants, including Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa. This enables users to change track, accept & reject calls, and even control the volume with a slight touch. Lastly, it comes with the IPX4 rating.

Earlier, Play launched PLAYGO N37 bluetooth earphones for Rs 2,999. It is available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, as well as the company’s official website and over 45,000+ retail stores. It comes in Black and Yellow, Teal as well as Red colour variants.