PLAY launches PLAYGO MUZE speaker, PLAYGO BUDSLITE earbuds and PLAYGO FLAUNT neckband

PLAY has today launched PLAYGO MUZE Wireless Speaker, PLAYGO BUDSLITE Wireless Earbuds and PLAYGO FLAUNT Wireless Neckband in India. These are all “Made in India” products and available at popular e-commerce platforms and PLAY’s official website. Consumers can buy these new-launch devices at a price of Rs 2499, Rs 1,399 and Rs 1,199, respectively.

PLAYGO MUZE – INR 2499

Available in Military Green colour, PLAYGO MUZE is a powerful 20W, premium, Karaoke, wireless Speaker. Courtesy the 20W, proprietary EBEL (Enhanced Bass, Extra Loud) sound signature, the device is stylish & portable too. The speaker carries an inbuilt rechargeable battery of 2400 mAh which offers a playtime of whopping seven long hours on a single charge itself.

ALSO READ: PLAY launches PLAYFIT DIAL and PLAYFIT XL smartwatches at starting Rs 2,999

The device comes with a smart LED display and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and can also be used in the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) mode. It ensures listeners can make the most of their party night by using two (2) PLAYGO MUZE together simultaneously. The speaker also comes with an external wired microphone (in-box) which, once plugged. It offers a delightful sing-along/Karaoke experience. Further, MUZE can also support (offline) music content through the USB (pen drives) & Micro-SD card. MUZE comes with a built-in FM radio too.

PLAYGO BUDSLITE – INR 1399

Available in the Marsela Red, these uniquely styled and designed EarPods have an ingenious in-ear design that is embedded with an EAR-HOOK. This makes it easier to wear even while doing aggressive workouts of (even) Zumba. The device is also IPX4 waterproof which protects it from sweat, drizzle or splashing water.

Integrated with Bluetooth 5.1, PLAYGO BUDSLITE comes with an in-built microphone for high-definition sound quality and crystal-clear voice communication. It also has sensitive touch controls that allows the user to easily switch calls, change music tracks, volume adjustment etc. Furthermore, listeners can also play music or make calls by giving simple voice commands using virtual assistants like Alexa, Siri and Google.

The PLAYGO BUDSLITE is also integrated with the proprietary Enhanced Bass Extra Loud (EBEL) drivers. This ensures users get a powerful sound performance catering to high treble as well as deep bass. Additionally, the PLAYGO BUDSLITE has a playtime of up to 24 hours with a charging case and up to six long hours on a single charge of buds. The device supports Type-C connector-based speed charging.

PLAYGO FLAUNT – INR 1199

Available in Galaxy Black and Blush Green colour, PLAYGO FLAUNT is a high-octane and panache device that is designed lightweight. Sporting a futuristic design and style, the device comes with a magnetic attach in around-the-neck mode & in-ear metal buds with the stylish ear-fin hooks as well. It is also designed on the back of a powerful 10mm EBEL drivers for an enhanced music experience.

The device provides approximately 14 hours of continuous, high-quality music experience. The device goes from zero to full charge in mere 100 minutes. An IPX4 rating makes PLAYGO FLAUNT dust, sweat, and water-resistant.

PLAYGO FLAUNT is compatible to voice assistants like Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant. It helps the users to change music tracks, accept or reject calls. Designed on Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, it provides for an easy and faster pairing with the host device.