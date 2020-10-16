Advertisement

PLAY announces Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador, launches 2 new wireless earphones

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 16, 2020 1:17 pm

Latest News

PLAY has announced Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador and has also launched two new wireless neckband earphones, PLAYGO N82 and PLAYGO T20.
Advertisement

PLAY, one of the much known brands under wearables and accessories segment, announced popular Indian film actor, producer, and humanitarian Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador. 

 

Sonu Sood PlayGo

 

Advertisement

Adding on, Sonu Sood also launched two new acoustic products, the PLAYGO N82 an Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) wireless neckband for Rs 2,999 and the PLAYGO T20, TWS earbuds for Rs 1,999. Both the earphones will be available on theworldofplay.com, Amazon India and at the Flipkart Big Billion Sale.

 

PLAYGO N82 wireless neckband comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) while PLAYGO T20 TWS earbuds are enabled with Environmental Noise Reduction (ENR) features. Both earphones are embedded with EBEL (Enhanced Bass Extra Loud) drivers and Bluetooth (BT) 5.0. 

 

Playgo N82

 

The PlayGo N82 comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), features a 13mm Enhanced Bass, Extra Loud (EBEL) drivers, Dual Equalizers, and is IPX5 rated which makes it water & sweat resistant. The earphones also have magnetic attach feature so they can be attached to each other when out of the ears. It also comes with an Integrated Battery Management System (BMS) on-board which allows up to 16 hours of music playback as per PLAY. 

 

Playgo T20

 

The PlayGo T20 supports up to 16 hours of playback time and provides HD quality calls. It is IPX4 rated which means it is water resistant. It also has sensitive touch controls, voice assistant feature and Bluetooth 5.0 for better connectivity. It also has an Auto Connect feature so that the PLAYGO T20 TWS pairs automatically with your device. 

Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds launched for Rs 7,999

Meizu Buds launched with a special price of Rs 2,799

OnePlus launches Powerbank, Buds Z and Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition

Motorola launches 3-in-1 Smart TWS Earbuds at a special price

Latest News from PLAY

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Motorola launches 3-in-1 Smart TWS Earbuds at a special price

Kodak HD LED Android TV to start at Rs 5,999 during sale

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Paytm charger 2% for toping wallet using credit card, HBO to leave India, Mi 10T

Paytm charger 2% for toping wallet using credit card, HBO to leave India, Mi 10T
Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter

Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter
Google Pixel 4a first impression

Google Pixel 4a first impression
Apple iPhone 12 series and Homepod Mini: Quick Analysis

Apple iPhone 12 series and Homepod Mini: Quick Analysis
Vivo S20 Se coming soon, OnePlus 8t confirmed specs, carl Pie resigns from Oneplus

Vivo S20 Se coming soon, OnePlus 8t confirmed specs, carl Pie resigns from Oneplus
Lg Velvet Price in India, Galaxy M31 Prime Price, iTel Tv

Lg Velvet Price in India, Galaxy M31 Prime Price, iTel Tv

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies