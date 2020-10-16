PLAY announces Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador, launches 2 new wireless earphones

PLAY has announced Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador and has also launched two new wireless neckband earphones, PLAYGO N82 and PLAYGO T20.

PLAY, one of the much known brands under wearables and accessories segment, announced popular Indian film actor, producer, and humanitarian Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador.

Adding on, Sonu Sood also launched two new acoustic products, the PLAYGO N82 an Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) wireless neckband for Rs 2,999 and the PLAYGO T20, TWS earbuds for Rs 1,999. Both the earphones will be available on theworldofplay.com, Amazon India and at the Flipkart Big Billion Sale.

PLAYGO N82 wireless neckband comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) while PLAYGO T20 TWS earbuds are enabled with Environmental Noise Reduction (ENR) features. Both earphones are embedded with EBEL (Enhanced Bass Extra Loud) drivers and Bluetooth (BT) 5.0.

The PlayGo N82 comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), features a 13mm Enhanced Bass, Extra Loud (EBEL) drivers, Dual Equalizers, and is IPX5 rated which makes it water & sweat resistant. The earphones also have magnetic attach feature so they can be attached to each other when out of the ears. It also comes with an Integrated Battery Management System (BMS) on-board which allows up to 16 hours of music playback as per PLAY.

The PlayGo T20 supports up to 16 hours of playback time and provides HD quality calls. It is IPX4 rated which means it is water resistant. It also has sensitive touch controls, voice assistant feature and Bluetooth 5.0 for better connectivity. It also has an Auto Connect feature so that the PLAYGO T20 TWS pairs automatically with your device.