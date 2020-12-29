Advertisement

Pixel 6 may come with an under-display selfie camera: Report

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 29, 2020 1:41 pm

Pixel 6 will reportedly feature an under display selfie camera and should launch in second half of 2021

While the Pixel 5 never saw the light of day in India, it was a successful hit for Google in the parts of the world where it got released. Now, rumours for the Pixel 6 have already started showing up, suggesting that the device might come with an under-display selfie camera. 

 

A new patent that was first discovered by 'Patently Apple' reveals a Pixel device that doesn't have a pop-up camera, punch-hole design, or any type of notch. The patent doesn't seem to mention anything about the absence of any of these but as none of them appear in the patent, neither on display nor on body, it is a good sign that the device will have an under-display front camera. 

 

Google Pixel 6 patent

 

Not only this, the patent also states that the device will retain the same camera style from the Pixel 5, meaning it should include two sensors along with a flash. Not only Google, but many other manufacturers are also expected to commercialize the under-display selfie camera tech within their devices. 

 

The Pixel 6 will reportedly feature the Snapdragon 865 and should launch in the second half of 2021. It can come up with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. 

 

In related news to Google, the company recently announced a range of features that will help deliver a richer language experience to millions across India. The team at Google Research India has announced a new machine learning model to help better understand human language. It is known as MuRIL (Multilingual Representations for Indian Languages).

 

MuRIL provides support for transliterated text such as when writing Hindi using Roman script, which was something missing from previous models of its kind.

 

MuRIL currently supports 16 Indian languages as well as English -- the highest coverage for Indian languages among any other publicly available model of its kind. MuRIL has been made an open source, and it is currently available to download from the TensorFlow Hub, for free.

 

Picture Credit: Patently Apple

