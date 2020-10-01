Pixel 4A launching in India on October 17, to go on sale via Flipkart

Google has now confirmed the launch date of Google Pixel 4a smartphone in India.

Google has finally confirmed the India launch date of its Pixel 4a smartphone. Google has announced the much-anticipated Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones at its GoogleNightIn event yesterday. While neither of the new phones will make their way to India Google has now confirmed the launch date of Google Pixel 4a smartphone in India.



Google has confirmed that the Pixel 4a will be made available in India on October 17 via Flipkart. The announcement comes by the company while answering a query to a user on Twitter about the Pixel 4a availability in India. Google said that the phone will be available from October 17 via Flipkart.



There’s already a teaser page on Flipkart for the Pixel 4a but the page does not mention the October 17 availability yet. It just says “coming soon”.





Google Pixel 4a was unveiled in August this year. The Google Pixel 4a comes with a price tag of $349 (approx. Rs 26,300).

Google Pixel 4a specifications



The Google Pixel 4a runs on Android 10, which can be upgraded to Android 11 and it features a polycarbonate body with a matte finish. The Google Pixel 4a features a 5.81-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 443ppi pixel density, HDR support and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.





The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The Google Pixel 4a has 128GB of onboard storage that isn't expandable.



On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 12-megapixel camera sensor with an f/1.7 lens on the back with optical image stabilisation (OIS). For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter f/2.4 aperture.



The phone comes with features like Recorder that translate audio to text in real-time along with Personal Safety app for real-time notifications and car crash detection in select markets. It also comes with Live Caption that caption video and audio calls.



The phone comes with a 3140mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, you get 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2x2MIMO (2.4/5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C Gen 1 port.