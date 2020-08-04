Google Pixel 4a with Snapdragon 730G chipset announced, launching in India on October

The latest Pixel device comes loaded with the latest Qualcomm mid-range processor, single-camera setup at the rear and it comes with improved security.

Advertisement

Google has announced the launch of Pixel 4a smartphone. The latest Pixel device comes loaded with the latest Qualcomm mid-range processor, single-camera setup at the rear and it comes with improved security.

Google Pixel 4a pricing details

The Google Pixel 4a comes with a price tag of $349 (approx. Rs 26,300) and it will be available for pre-order in the US and it will go on sale on August 20. The company has also confirmed that the Pixel 4a is coming to India as well and it will be launched in the month of October. The smartphone will be available for purchase from Flipkart. The company has not revealed the Indian pricing of the smartphone.

Google Pixel 4a specifications

Advertisement

The Google Pixel 4a comes loaded with a host of interesting features. It comes with Titan M Security chip for the enhanced security option. The phone runs on Android 10, which can be upgraded to Android 11 and it features a polycarbonate body with a matte finish. The Google Pixel 4a is loaded with a 5.81-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 443ppi pixel density, HDR support and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The smartphone comes loaded with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes with features like Recorder that translate audio to text in real-time along with Personal Safety app for real-time notifications and car crash detection in select markets. It also comes with Live Caption that caption video and audio calls.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 12.2-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, dual PD autofocus, OIS, EIS and more. FOr the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter f/2.4 aperture. The phone comes with a 3140mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, you get 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2x2MIMO (2.4/5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C Gen 1 port.