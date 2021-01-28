Advertisement

Pine Labs introduces AllTap app for small merchants

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 28, 2021 5:35 pm

Merchant can now switch to contactless digital payment, accept digital payments acceptance during door-step delivery, reduce the checkout time delays through quick tap-and-go payments.
Pine Labs has launched AllTap app that can significantly accelerate digital payments adoption in India. Pine Labs AllTap is a new app for small merchants to immediately start accepting digital payments on their NFC-enabled smartphone without the need of any additional hardware.

The ‘tap and pay’ feature within the app is secure and is certified by PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), RuPay, Visa, Mastercard and Amex.

While the ongoing pandemic propelled the adoption of digital payments in India, a large and critical segment of small entrepreneurs are still untouched by digitization. Pine Labs AllTap addresses this key segment especially small merchants, home entrepreneurs, street vendors, hawkers, cab drivers, and others who are not ready to invest in a traditional point-of-sale (PoS) terminal to accept digital payments.

Using the Pine Labs AllTap, merchants can convert their NFC-enabled smartphone into a payment acceptance device in minutes and avail a host of additional features such as converting a transaction into Pay Later EMIs to increase sales. AllTap is powered by Pine Labs’ robust payment infrastructure which is already trusted by over 150,000 merchants.

Pine Labs AllTap addresses several pain points of small merchants. Merchant can now switch to contactless digital payment, accept digital payments acceptance during door-step delivery, reduce the checkout time delays through quick tap-and-go payments.

The app requires little documentation for the digital onboarding of merchants, making it a quick to download and use solution. Pine Labs AllTap app is available on Google Play Store.

Commenting on the launch, B. Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs said, “We heard from small merchants, taxi drivers, self-employed individuals, tuition-givers, and several other solopreneurs, who wanted a simple digital payments acceptance solution. We are proud to unveil AllTap in response to their needs. AllTap comes with a cutting-edge contactless payments technology and requires no additional hardware for merchants to start accepting digital payments. Their NFC-enabled smartphone is now a payments acceptance device. Pine Labs AllTap has tremendous potential to bridge the digital divide not only in India but also in other markets. We are excited to introduce this pioneering app in the market today.”

