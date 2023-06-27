Pikmin 4 Demo will be available from 28th June

During the Nintendo Direct 2023 event, it was announced that a demo of Pikmin 4 will be released for public access on June 28th. This demo will feature several starting levels of the game and include an option to save progress. Additionally, the saved progress can be seamlessly transferred to the full version of the game upon release.

Pikmin 4 is an upcoming real-time strategy-building game developed by Nintendo. It is the first mainline story game after its prequel Pikmin 3. Pikmin 4 is a Dandori Battle mini-game where you must collect more items than your opponent to save castaways.

Pikmin is a fascinating hybrid of plants and animals that will follow your commands under any circumstance. When playing Pikmin 4, it’s important to select the right Pikmin for the job. The game will feature several varieties of Pikmin, including a new type called Glow Pikmin that are ideal for nighttime expeditions. Alternatively, the purple Pikmin is best for tackling tough opponents.

The premise of Pikmin 4 differs slightly from its predecessors. In previous games, Pikmin had to return to the spaceship before sunset. However, in Pikmin 4, players have the option to explore and hunt at night, which could potentially lead to the inclusion of Glow Pikmin in the game.

In the newly released gameplay trailer, a new companion named Oatchi is introduced. This friendly dog can assist by carrying items, breaking down barriers, and even has the ability to float to help Pikmin cross bodies of water.

In addition to the demo, Nintendo also announced HD versions of Pikmin 1 and 2, which are available at eShop. Pikmin 4 is set to unleash on Switch on the 21st of July.