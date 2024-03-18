Phone Number Porting Banned For 7 Days After You Swap Your SIM Card: TRAI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has added a new amendment to the mobile number portability (MNP) regulations. This is the ninth new amendment since the inception of these regulations back in 2009, which says that if a user recently swapped their SIM card, they won’t be able to transfer their phone number to a new carrier (also known as SIM porting) until seven days have passed since the SIM swap. What does this mean for you? Here are all the details.

What is SIM Porting?

“SIM porting” refers to the process of transferring your phone number from one mobile service provider to another. It involves deactivating your old SIM card and activating a new one with the new carrier while retaining your existing phone number. This process is often used when switching to a new mobile network while keeping the same number.

For instance, if you want to switch from Airtel to Reliance Jio as your network provider, you must port your SIM from Airtel to Jio. A user can perform the Porting process only once in 3 months (90 days).

What is SIM Swap?

A SIM swap refers to the process of replacing your current SIM card with a new one. This might be done for various reasons, such as upgrading to a new SIM card with better features, replacing a lost or damaged SIM card, or changing to a SIM card that is compatible with a new phone or network. The process typically involves contacting your mobile service provider to request a new SIM card and then activating it once you receive it.

Read More: Airtel Launches In-flight Roaming Packs Starting At Rs 195: All Details

What is new rule by TRAI regarding SIM Porting?

The new rule by TRAI states that if a user requests a new physical SIM card from their operator due to damage, misplacement, or theft (SIM Swap), they will not be able to transfer their number to a new telecom operator (SIM Porting) for seven days. After the 7-day cooldown period, you’ll be able to switch to a new network in case you want to. Telecom service providers (TSPs) will not be able to generate a Unique Porting Code (UPC) if the subscriber’s SIM was swapped within the last 7 days.

Why did TRAI introduce such a rule?

TRAI says that the rule has been implemented to keep the subscribers safe from fraud and spams. Moreover, it acts as a security measure to prevent unauthorised transfers of phone numbers. This rule would help users stay safe in an era where the number of scams taking place is on the rise.

In a release, TRAI said, “These amendment regulations are aimed at curbing the practice of porting of mobile numbers by way of fraudulent SIM swap or replacement by unscrupulous elements. Through these amendment regulations, an additional criterion for rejection of the request for allocation of UPC has been introduced”.